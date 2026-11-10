Jailed former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar opts out of 2027 Assembly elections

CHANDIGARH: Jailed AAP MLA from Patti and former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has ruled himself out of the 2027 Assembly elections, announcing that he will not contest the polls. The AAP is yet to name a candidate for the Patti constituency.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he said he would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections.
“I have heard the sentiments expressed by the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency regarding the party fielding me once again in the upcoming elections. However, I have decided not to contest the election,” the post said.
He further wrote, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Patti constituency. I bow my head in deep respect before your love, affection and sentiments. I shall remain indebted to the people of Patti constituency throughout my life. My sincere thanks to every brother and sister who has stood by me and supported me at every step.”
Bhullar, who represents the Patti Assembly constituency, is currently lodged in jail in connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.
Randhawa died on March 21, 2026, after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Before his death, he had recorded a video message in which he levelled allegations of harassment and pressure over the allotment of warehouse construction tenders against Bhullar.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Bhullar, who was then holding the Transport and Jails portfolios, to resign to facilitate an impartial inquiry. Bhullar resigned on the same day.
Amritsar Police had booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by Randhawa’s wife. She had alleged that her husband was constantly pressurised to allot a warehouse tender to Bhullar’s father and had even been threatened with harm to himself and his family.
Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh on March 23 in connection with the case.
A video had also surfaced on social media in which Randhawa, who held the additional charge of Patti, was purportedly heard saying that he had consumed a poisonous substance and accusing Bhullar of harassment.
Jaskanwar Singh, also known as Jassa Patti, was recently appointed as the AAP's Patti constituency in-charge. For the former wrestler, the political road has not been easy. Jassa Patti was appointed after Bhullar's arrest.