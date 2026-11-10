Jailed former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar opts out of 2027 Assembly elections

CHANDIGARH: Jailed AAP MLA from Patti and former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has ruled himself out of the 2027 Assembly elections, announcing that he will not contest the polls. The AAP is yet to name a candidate for the Patti constituency.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he said he would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I have heard the sentiments expressed by the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency regarding the party fielding me once again in the upcoming elections. However, I have decided not to contest the election,” the post said.

He further wrote, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Patti constituency. I bow my head in deep respect before your love, affection and sentiments. I shall remain indebted to the people of Patti constituency throughout my life. My sincere thanks to every brother and sister who has stood by me and supported me at every step.”

Bhullar, who represents the Patti Assembly constituency, is currently lodged in jail in connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

Randhawa died on March 21, 2026, after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Before his death, he had recorded a video message in which he levelled allegations of harassment and pressure over the allotment of warehouse construction tenders against Bhullar.