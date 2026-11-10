Kargil and Shankoo observes absolute shutdown; candle march on November 10 to 'Save Democracy', delimitation

SRINAGAR: On the call of political parties and religious groups, the Kargil and newly created Sankoo district in Ladakh Union Territory are observed complete shutdown today while candle light march would be taken out in the evening to "save democracy" and protest against hurriedly held delimitation of eight Hill Councils and the Ladakh administration’s reported plan to hold council elections in December, when 20-30 percent of the Union Territory’s population migrate to other areas due to harsh winter.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co chairman Sajjad Kargili said Kargil and Sankoo districts are observing complete shutdown today.

He said the shutdown, which has been called by political parties, religious organisations, traders, transporters, is being observed to protest attempts to weaken democracy in the cold desert.

"The conspiracy is being made to snatch our land from us. And on a regular basis, the administration is issuing orders and notifications without taking people into confidence," Kargili said.

He said people are apprehensive about the delimitation and reduction of seats in the hill councils. "In entire Ladakh from Leh to Kargil, people are showing their resentment and holding press conferences".

The administration recently announced eight Hill Councils in Ladakh after Sankoo was announced as the UT’s eighth district on October 16, 2026.

According to Kargili, the delimitation was carried out without adequately taking people into confidence, resulting in resentment across Ladakh over allocation of seats.