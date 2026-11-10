MHA launches free cyber security course to help citizens spot online scams

NEW DELHI: As cybercriminals have become increasingly sophisticated in exploiting India’s expanding digital ecosystem, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a free online cyber security awareness course to help citizens identify frauds, protect their financial information and navigate the internet safely.

Developed by the MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the course seeks to equip ordinary internet users with practical skills to recognise emerging cyber threats, including fake banking calls, fraudulent KYC update messages, phishing links, bogus job offers and credit card upgrade scams.

The initiative comes amid mounting concerns over the scale of financial cyber fraud in the country. Government data underline the magnitude of the challenge. Between 2023-24 and 2025-26, more than 53.87 lakh cyber fraud complaints were registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), involving reported losses exceeding Rs 56,087 crore.

The government’s intervention mechanism, the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), has, meanwhile, helped save more than Rs 11,158 crore across over 32.80 lakh complaints as of June 30, 2026, by facilitating timely reporting and intervention to prevent the siphoning of money from victims’ accounts.

Against this backdrop, the I4C-developed course is intended to take cyber security awareness beyond government agencies, banks and technology professionals and bring it directly to citizens.

According to an official CyberDost I4C announcement, students, working professionals, government employees and senior citizens can enrol in the programme without paying any fee. Participants will also receive a digital certificate after successfully completing the course.