MHA launches free cyber security course to help citizens spot online scams

NEW DELHI: As cybercriminals have become increasingly sophisticated in exploiting India’s expanding digital ecosystem, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a free online cyber security awareness course to help citizens identify frauds, protect their financial information and navigate the internet safely.
Developed by the MHA’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the course seeks to equip ordinary internet users with practical skills to recognise emerging cyber threats, including fake banking calls, fraudulent KYC update messages, phishing links, bogus job offers and credit card upgrade scams.
The initiative comes amid mounting concerns over the scale of financial cyber fraud in the country. Government data underline the magnitude of the challenge. Between 2023-24 and 2025-26, more than 53.87 lakh cyber fraud complaints were registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), involving reported losses exceeding Rs 56,087 crore.
The government’s intervention mechanism, the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), has, meanwhile, helped save more than Rs 11,158 crore across over 32.80 lakh complaints as of June 30, 2026, by facilitating timely reporting and intervention to prevent the siphoning of money from victims’ accounts.
Against this backdrop, the I4C-developed course is intended to take cyber security awareness beyond government agencies, banks and technology professionals and bring it directly to citizens.
According to an official CyberDost I4C announcement, students, working professionals, government employees and senior citizens can enrol in the programme without paying any fee. Participants will also receive a digital certificate after successfully completing the course.
The curriculum focuses on everyday digital vulnerabilities and practical ways to counter them. It covers protection of personal information, identification of suspicious links and messages, prevention of identity theft, safe use of social media and digital payment platforms, and ways to avoid fraudulent calls and banking scams.
It also seeks to familiarise users with common techniques employed by fraudsters to extract one-time passwords (OTPs), banking credentials and credit or debit card information.
A key objective is to sensitise citizens to the changing methods of cybercriminals, who increasingly exploit trust, fear and urgency to manipulate unsuspecting users. Fraudsters often impersonate bank officials, government representatives, police personnel or reputed companies to persuade victims into sharing confidential information or transferring money.
The initiative also assumes significance as digital transactions, online banking and mobile-based services become increasingly integral to everyday life. The government believes that building basic cyber hygiene habits among citizens is essential to preventing financial losses and reducing vulnerability to online deception.
The course is available through the I4C’s online learning portal at https://learning.cte-i4c.live/.
While the CyberDost promotional announcement describes it as a 2.5-hour programme, the current course portal indicates an estimated duration of four to five hours.
The government has also urged citizens to report financial cyber fraud immediately through the national helpline 1930 or the portal cybercrime.gov.in, as prompt reporting can help authorities and banks intervene before the defrauded money is moved further.
The broader message behind the initiative is that combating cybercrime cannot depend solely on law enforcement and technological safeguards; informed and vigilant online users must also become an integral part of the country’s digital security framework.