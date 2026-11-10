Misinformation to trigger public fear a serious concern, smart policing can prevent it: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday flagged the spread of misinformation to create fear among people as an emerging serious concern, saying smart policing can help prevent situations from becoming too challenging.

Addressing probationers of the Indian Police Service (2025 batch), who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, she said that deep-fake content poses new threats and highlighted the need for police officers to always stay ahead of the criminals who use state-of-the-art technologies.

The President said that spreading misinformation to trigger fear among the people is emerging as a serious issue. "Impressionable minds, especially the youth, can be swayed by orchestrated disinformation. This kind of orchestrated mischief can happen at local, regional, or even national levels."

"Smart policing can prevent such situations from getting too challenging and big," she said.

President Murmu said that cybercrimes are getting widespread and more serious and the police have to sensitise society more extensively about the gravity of cybercrimes.

She emphasised that police officers should reorient their own approach toward such crimes.

The President said that for the citizens, police officers and constables are symbols of governance.