NCW receives 1.5 lakh complaints annually, domestic violence tops list: Vijaya Rahatkar

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women receives around 1.5 lakh complaints annually, with domestic violence accounting for the highest number of cases, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has said.

In an interview with PTI, Rahatkar said there are multiple ways, including the commission's online portal, Management Information System (MIS), email, in person and its 24x7 helpline, for women to approach the NCW to register their complaints.

"We receive around 1.5 lakh complaints annually. If we look at the cases falling under our mandate, domestic violence accounts for the highest number of complaints," she said.

"No woman should feel that she could not approach the NCW simply because she did not know how to file a complaint," she said, referring to the commission's helpline number 14490 and its website.

Rahatkar also highlighted the commission's outreach initiative, 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwar', under which it conducts public hearings in different states to reach women who may find it difficult to approach the NCW.

"We decided that if these women cannot come to us, we will go to them," she said.