NSG to introduce lighter uniforms for black cat commandos after personnel faints in heat

NEW DELHI: The National Security Guard (NSG) is set to introduce lighter, breathable uniforms for its black cat commandos deployed on VIP protection duties, following concerns that extreme temperatures and heavy protective gear are taking a toll on their physical endurance, sources said on Tuesday.

According to them, the decision followed an incident in April in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, when a commando assigned to the close protection team of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu fainted while on duty amid temperatures hovering around 44 degrees Celsius.

Videos of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, showed the commando standing alongside Naidu, who addressed the media, suddenly collapsed. Other security personnel rushed to his aid and prevented him from falling.

The incident prompted serious concern among commanders of the NSG’s Close Protection Force (CPF), who at its headquarters reviewed the physical challenges faced by personnel operating in increasingly hot weather conditions.

The sources said the existing black overall uniforms absorb considerable heat. The burden is compounded by bulletproof jackets weighing around six kg, along with black berets, sunglasses, firearms and communication equipment that commandos must carry while performing their duties.

Following an assessment, the force has recommended the use of a specialised fabric called ‘nyco’, a blend of nylon and cotton, for its VIP protection personnel.

“Nyco allows air and moisture vapour to pass through freely, helping keep the wearer cool,” a source said, adding that the material would make the uniforms more suitable for prolonged deployment in hot and humid conditions.

The fabric is already used by the Central Reserve Police Force’s CoBRA commandos, who specialise in jungle warfare and frequently operate in difficult terrain and extreme climatic conditions.

Trials of the proposed uniform have been completed and the NSG is expected to procure the material shortly, the sources said, while confirming that the force is aiming to have its commandos equipped with the new uniforms before the announcement of assembly elections in five states.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are expected early next year, with several NSG-protected personalities likely to participate in extensive campaigning.

The NSG currently provides Z-plus category security to nine prominent political leaders and public figures. They include Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

The NSG, a federal contingency force, is mandated to handle counter-terrorism, anti-hijacking and VIP security operations. Its VIP protection responsibilities are handled by two dedicated units, the 12 and 13 Special Ranger Groups. Personnel are drawn from various central armed police forces and undergo specialised training before being deployed.