‘Shaken and worried’: Sonia Gandhi speaks up about fighting cancer twice

Soon, the Congress leader, who turns 80 next month, decided to skip the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai for fear of the media invading her private space and go for surgery at the European Institute of Oncology outside Milan.

“I had always sought to keep my personal space private, and the thought of my illness being discussed in the media was painful to me, even infuriating. True, I had become a public figure, but did that mean I wasn't to be allowed even a modicum of privacy?” she asks.

Accompanied by one senior officer, Rahul, Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra, and her sisters Nadia and Anouchka, Gandhi underwent the surgery under the guidance of celebrated surgeon Dr Umberto Veronesi.

“On the day of the surgery, as I was wheeled into the operation theatre, Rahul and Priyanka held my hand and kissed me on the forehead, assuring me that all would be well.

“He (the doctor) had removed two tumours, including a non-suspicious one to be on the safe side, and conducted an intra-operative radiation to spare me five weeks of radiotherapy,” Gandhi writes.

The growth in the pancreas a year later came as a shock to her and the children.

“... We immediately thought it was a flare-up of the earlier problem. Following many consultations, my doctors felt that I needed immediate surgery. The tumour was initially suspected to be a neuroendocrine one: That would mean a long operation, and a prolonged hospital stay,” she says.

This time, Gandhi was sent to the Erasmus University Medical Centre in Rotterdam, where she was treated by well-known pancreatic surgeon Dr Casper van Fijck.

“I was agitated and worried about the operation in spite of everyone's reassurances, since the actual extent of the disease could only be determined after the surgery. My mind began to dwell on a worst-case scenario. What if it turned out to be a metastatic growth? Would I come through it?”

She left for surgery without notice to anyone but prime minister Manmohan Singh and a few senior colleagues.

After the surgery, Dr van Eijck explained that “I had been fortunate the tumour was found to be in a preliminary precancerous stage, having been detected early".