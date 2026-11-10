Six GI tags put J&K's Udhampur constituency on India's cultural map

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency has perhaps earned the distinction of being the only Lok Sabha constituency in the country to boast six of its local products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, earning recognition for its rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts and agricultural produce.

Represented by BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the constituency has secured GI recognition for six distinctive products, including Bhaderwah Rajmash (Rajma) and Udhampur Kaladi (Kalari).

Speaking exclusively to the TNIE on Tuesday, Dr Jitendra Singh said concerted efforts had been made to promote products from different Assembly segments across the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. These initiatives span a diverse range of traditional arts, including paintings, as well as agricultural products, with the objective of securing global recognition for the region’s unique heritage through GI tagging.

Basohli painting, originating in Kathua district, is one of the most renowned traditional miniature art forms of Jammu and Kashmir. Known for its vibrant colours, distinctive facial features and intricate detailing, it has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, along with several other indigenous products of the region.

“Basohli painting of Kathua, which is one of the famous traditional miniature paintings, known for vibrant colours, distinctive facial features and intricate detailing, has also got a GI tag among other local products and artefacts,” Dr Singh said, adding that Basohli-Pashmina woollen products, another famous product of J&K’s Kathua region, had also obtained the GI tag.

According to available information, Basohli painting is regarded as one of the earliest and most influential schools of Pahari miniature painting. It originated in the late 17th century in Basohli town of Kathua district and flourished under the patronage of Raja Kirpal Pal, who ruled from 1678 to 1693.

Similarly, traditional Pashmina woollen products, crafted by local artisans in the Basohli region, have also secured the GI tag, recognising their distinctive craftsmanship and cultural significance. Several other indigenous products from areas falling under the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency have also received GI recognition.

Among them is Bhaderwah Rajmash (Rajma), an agricultural product from Doda district, renowned for its premium-quality kidney beans. Cultivated in the Bhaderwah region, these beans are particularly valued for their creamy, buttery texture and naturally sweet, subtle nutty flavour. Unlike regular varieties of kidney beans, Bhaderwah Rajmash cooks relatively quickly and readily absorbs spices, making it a popular culinary speciality.

Another notable GI-tagged product is Ramban Sulai Honey, a distinctive variety of honey produced by bees collecting nectar from Sulai (wild basil) flowers in the Ramban region.

“A distinctive honey produced from Sulai (wild basil) flowers in Ramban, known as Ramban Sulai Honey, as a food product, is one of the products from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency that has obtained the GI tag,” the minister said, adding that Ramban Anardana, traditionally collected and dried wild pomegranate seeds, was another agricultural product to receive the GI tag.

Ramban Anardana, traditionally prepared by collecting and drying wild pomegranate seeds, is another GI-recognised agricultural product. Widely used as a souring agent in Indian cuisine, it received the GI tag in 2024.

Udhampur Kaladi (Kalari), a traditional ripened cheese made from milk and particularly popular across the Jammu region, is another addition to the list. Recognised as a distinctive regional food product, it was granted the GI tag in 2023.