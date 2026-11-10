Sonia calls anti-Sikh riots 'tragic and shameful' chapter, acknowledges Congress role

Many of their shops and homes were looted or burnt down, she added, pointing out that that very night, Rajiv appeared on national television to appeal for peace, virtually his first public act after being sworn in as Prime Minister.

“He visited areas of the city racked with tension and members of his staff went out to look for their Sikh colleagues and make sure they were safe,” she recalls. She added that on November 1, Rajiv again went out to meet people, urging them not to seek revenge. The following day, he issued another nationwide television appeal condemning arson, looting and murder.

“When I think back on those nights of agony in the aftermath of the assassination, I find little clarity. Scarcely anything registered with me then beyond the shock and horror of my mother-in-law's killing, and fear for Rajiv's and our children's lives. One thing I am certain of: Rajiv himself, just and compassionate to his core, could not in any way have authorised those heinous acts on innocent men, women and children. His instinctive, immediate response at a moment of extreme personal affliction bears that out,” she says.

“But while his heart held no bigotry or rancour, there is no denying that he was thrust into a moment of the country's history when effective governance had foundered and barbaric acts followed,” she writes in the book.

Revisiting one of the darkest chapters in independent India’s history, Sonia writes that several individuals, many of them Congress members, faced criminal proceedings for allegedly instigating or directing the violence. Cases were also registered against RSS members who participated in the killings, she says.

“Of the hundreds of FIRs recording a cognisable offence and setting in motion the process of criminal justice that were registered with the police, four or five led to the arrest of Congress workers, of whom one is still serving his sentence. Even after four commissions, nine committees and two special investigation teams, cases continue to drag on in the courts. Justice has been hard to come by for the victims,” she says.

She said that even after successive inquiries, many cases continued to drag on in courts and acknowledged that the failure to punish those responsible for communal violence has been a systemic problem that successive governments have been unable to resolve. She also maintains that the massacre did not reflect any deep-rooted hostility between the Congress and the Sikh community, pointing to the party’s subsequent electoral victories in Punjab.