Sonia Gandhi trying to justify Emergency, memoir should've been named 'Whitewashing': BJP

The BJP on Tuesday criticised former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for allegedly attempting to justify the Emergency in her memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love", saying the book would have been better titled "Whitewashing".

BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan alleged that the book sought to sugar-coat historical wrongs committed by the Nehru-Gandhi family and downplay the Congress party's past actions.

The BJP's remarks came on the day Gandhi's memoir was released. In the book, she reflects on the Emergency imposed in 1975, describing it as a mistake. She also writes that she believes her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi eventually came to share that view.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson further observed that keeping her husband Rajiv Gandhi's brother, Sanjay Gandhi, in check could have prevented much of the damage caused by the Emergency.