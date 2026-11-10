Srinagar Diary | Dal Lake’s floating post office extends working hours to 12 hours amid tourist rush

Winter fire safety advisory for Valley

The Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Department has issued a winter fire safety advisory urging people to take precautionary measures while using heating appliances, including Bukharis, Kangris and LPG heaters, to prevent fire incidents, suffocation and loss of life and property. People have been advised to use standard-marked heating appliances and electric blankets, which are switched off and unplugged after use. It stresses the need for proper ventilation while using eaters, Bukharis and other fuel-burning appliances. The advisory also cautions against burning or storing charcoal in enclosed spaces.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com