Srinagar Diary | Dal Lake’s floating post office extends working hours to 12 hours amid tourist rush

Floating post office gets extended hours
India’s only floating post office in the waters of the world-famous Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir would now remain open for extended hours to help manage the increasing number of tourists flowing into the spot. The iconic Lal Chowk Head Post Office, which operates from a houseboat near Nehru Park in Dal Lake, will now function from 9 am to 9 pm. According to the Department of Posts, the decision to extend the working hours was taken in view of the considerable footfall at Nehru Park and growing demand for postal services beyond regular office hours. According to DoP officials, the extended hours will provide locals, houseboat operators, shikara walas and other tourism stakeholders and tourists greater flexibility to access postal services.
J&K Bank aspirants seek 40-year age limit
As Jammu and Kashmir Bank has announced a major recruitment drive for 1,356 posts of probationary officers and banking associates, the aspirants have demanded an increase in the age limit from 30 to 40 years. The bank advertised 1,356 vacancies—323 Probationary Officer posts and 1,033 Banking Associate posts—with the age eligibility for general category candidates fixed between 20 and 30 years as of January 1, 2026. The recruitment notification, however, provides age relaxation for reserved categories under applicable rules. The aspirants have raised concerns over the upper age limit, saying that the restriction could exclude thousands of candidates who have crossed the prescribed age while waiting for recruitment opportunities.
Winter fire safety advisory for Valley
The Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Department has issued a winter fire safety advisory urging people to take precautionary measures while using heating appliances, including Bukharis, Kangris and LPG heaters, to prevent fire incidents, suffocation and loss of life and property. People have been advised to use standard-marked heating appliances and electric blankets, which are switched off and unplugged after use. It stresses the need for proper ventilation while using eaters, Bukharis and other fuel-burning appliances. The advisory also cautions against burning or storing charcoal in enclosed spaces.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com