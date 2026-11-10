Vajpayee and Sonia: calls, concern, angry exchanges and other memories

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Parliament building echoed with explosions and gunshots in a terrorist attack on December 13, 2001, a terrified Sonia Gandhi called then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to inquire about his safety.

Vajpayee assured her that he was safe at home and later told many of his colleagues “appreciatively that I had been the first to call him”, Gandhi writes in her memoir “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, recalling the good-natured exchange between two leaders of rival parties.

Gandhi, who had made her debut in politics only two years earlier in 1999, was leader of opposition at the time and would still find it terrifying to “stand up and confront” leaders of the ruling BJP coalition who had for long seen her as “the foreign-born daughter-in-law of the Nehru-Gandhi family".

Nearly four months after the conversation with the prime minister, Gandhi’s impression of the Sangh stalwart, who was generally seen as a soft-spoken Hindi poet-cum-politician, changed when the two leaders came face to face over a bill.

In March 2002, a special joint sitting of Parliament had been called by the Vajpayee government to pass the Prevention of Terrorism Ordinance (POTO) into law, after it had been defeated in the Upper House.

“It was a measure the BJP's heavyweights had vigorously opposed as anti-democratic in 1985 when it had been brought into existence by our government to counter the Punjab insurgency,” she writes.

Congress, now in opposition, argued that the ordinance “had proved ineffective in dealing with terrorism, while giving the police wide-ranging powers that could be misused against our citizens”.

The joint session was held in the Central Hall, “a much larger and more intimidating space” with imposing portraits of the leaders of the independence struggle adorning its walls.

“Prime Minister Vajpayee had chosen not to speak on this vitally important issue. Towards the end of the session, when the Speaker called out my name, I walked to the podium, full of trepidation. I had just finished reading out my speech, when the Speaker surprised everyone by calling out the name of the prime minister.”