Age no bar in maintaining daughter-in-law, grandchildren: Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has ruled that an elderly father-in-law’s responsibility to maintain his widowed daughter-in-law and grandchildren does not cease merely because of his advanced age.

Upholding a Family Court’s order, A Division Bench of Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad directed an 84-year-old man to pay Rs 17,000 per month as maintenance to his widowed daughter-in-law and two minor grandsons.

“The fact remains that the pious responsibility of maintaining the widowed daughter-in-law and the grandchildren does not get exonerated on account of the age of the present appellant. Nothing rebuts the claim that a monthly rental of more than Rs 18,000 is paid to the present appellant or his wife, leading to a cumulative monthly income of more than Rs 50,000/-.

Therefore, in view of the statutory mandate contained under the provisions of the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, the appellant was under a legal obligation and pious duty to maintain his widowed daughter-in-law and grandchildren who are dependents,” stated the court order.

The Bench said that the maintenance sum fixed by the Principal Judge is not unreasonable and the respondents are entitled to it under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act.

The dispute originated after the daughter in-law, whose husband was the appellant's only son, approached the Family Court seeking maintenance for herself and her two minor children following her husband's death on October 27, 2020.