CBI trains officers from 16 countries, including Iraq, Mali and Myanmar on anti-graft probe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has trained 24 officers from 16 countries, including Iraq, Lebanon, Mali, and Myanmar, in investigating corruption cases and recovering stolen assets, the agency said on Wednesday.

The week-long training programme was held from November 4 to 10 at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the Ministry of External Affairs.

CBI Special Director N Venu Gopal presided over the closing session. The participants came from Botswana (three officers); Lebanon, Mali, Mauritius, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe (two each); and Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Madagascar, Maldives, Myanmar, Namibia, Panama and Paraguay (one each).

The group included 11 women and 13 men from law enforcement and investigation agencies. The course covered the UN Convention against Corruption and Indian law, digital evidence, detection of cryptocurrency investments, asset tracing, and uncovering assets held through benami and shell networks, the CBI said.

It also dealt with litigation support, recovery of proceeds of crime, and civil and criminal asset forfeiture. The participants also visited the agency’s NETRA lab and Global Operations Centre at its headquarters in New Delhi.