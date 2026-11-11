Centre proposes new registration framework to strengthen allied and healthcare professions

NEW DELHI: Allied and healthcare professionals across the country, including biotechnologists, physiotherapists, dietitians, nutritionists, community health workers, radiologists, mental health support workers, palliative care professionals and movement therapists, will now have to register themselves mandatorily, much like doctors, under a proposed regulation by the Centre.

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, has proposed a draft regulation to strengthen the regulation of India's largely unregulated allied and healthcare workforce.

“The aim is to regulate and enforce quality control among all practising allied and healthcare professionals across India,” a health official told this paper.

Officials said the proposed regulation aims to bring greater uniformity, transparency and accountability to professional registration while creating structured opportunities for eligible practitioners to enhance their qualifications and competencies in accordance with prescribed standards.

The draft regulation proposes a Provisional Registration Unique Identification Number (PR UID) to ensure systematic identification and regulatory oversight.

“The proposed draft is a comprehensive regulatory framework for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals, with clearly defined pathways for skill upgradation, competency assessment and transition to regular registration,” the official added.

The initiative is expected to build a more skilled, organised and professionally accountable workforce while reinforcing patient safety and healthcare delivery standards.