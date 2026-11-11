Centre proposes new registration framework to strengthen allied and healthcare professions

NEW DELHI: Allied and healthcare professionals across the country, including biotechnologists, physiotherapists, dietitians, nutritionists, community health workers, radiologists, mental health support workers, palliative care professionals and movement therapists, will now have to register themselves mandatorily, much like doctors, under a proposed regulation by the Centre.
The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, has proposed a draft regulation to strengthen the regulation of India's largely unregulated allied and healthcare workforce.
“The aim is to regulate and enforce quality control among all practising allied and healthcare professionals across India,” a health official told this paper.
Officials said the proposed regulation aims to bring greater uniformity, transparency and accountability to professional registration while creating structured opportunities for eligible practitioners to enhance their qualifications and competencies in accordance with prescribed standards.
The draft regulation proposes a Provisional Registration Unique Identification Number (PR UID) to ensure systematic identification and regulatory oversight.
“The proposed draft is a comprehensive regulatory framework for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals, with clearly defined pathways for skill upgradation, competency assessment and transition to regular registration,” the official added.
The initiative is expected to build a more skilled, organised and professionally accountable workforce while reinforcing patient safety and healthcare delivery standards.
For those who lack the required qualifications but are already practising, the proposed rules provide for bridge courses involving skill enhancement, supervised clinical training and minimum qualifying examinations. This would enable them to meet the requirements for regular registration.
“This competency-based approach seeks to promote continuous professional development, facilitate career progression and strengthen the quality of allied and healthcare services,” officials said.
However, professionals with the requisite primary qualifications will be registered directly under the regular category.
Those granted provisional registration will be allowed to continue practising in accordance with their professional requirements. However, they will have to obtain regular registration within a prescribed timeframe.
Under the proposed provisional registration framework, only allied and healthcare professionals covered by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, who lack the prescribed primary qualifications but are already practising, will be eligible.
Speaking to TNIE, Prof. (Dr.) Denny John, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Health Economics, Epidemiology and Translational Sciences (IHEETS), Kerala, said, “The draft offers a route for existing allied and healthcare professionals to enter a formal registration system while meeting prescribed competency requirements. That is a constructive objective.”
However, Prof. John, who has qualifications in physiotherapy, epidemiology and health economics, said, “The transition must protect both patient safety and continuity of services.”
“Professionals should not lose their ability to practise because approved bridge-course seats, supervised training, or examinations are unavailable within the prescribed timelines. The final regulations should make the regulator’s responsibility to provide an accessible transition pathway as clear as the professional’s responsibility to meet the standards,” he said.
He also said bridge courses should address clearly identified gaps in knowledge and practical skills, with transparent assessment standards.
Prof. John, who is also Adjunct Faculty at the Centre for Public Health, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu, said people needed clarity on whether they were eligible, what additional training they required and how they could meet the prescribed requirements before the registration deadline began.
The NCAHP has invited comments from the public and stakeholders on the Draft Provisional Registration of Allied and Healthcare Professionals Regulations, 2026, framed under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021. The deadline for submitting comments is December 4.
Officials said the draft regulations envisage an integrated online registration system to streamline application submissions, credential verification, eligibility assessment and the issuance of provisional registration certificates.
The draft also proposes a transition to regular registration in the appropriate Central or State Register, subject to the fulfilment of prescribed conditions.
“The proposed initiative marks an important step towards establishing a more transparent, inclusive and competency-driven regulatory ecosystem, supporting professional growth and strengthening India's allied and healthcare workforce to meet the country's evolving healthcare needs,” officials added.