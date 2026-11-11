Chattisgarh: Man held for murder of four-year-old cousin, removing organs

RAIPUR: A 27-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old cousin, removing his eyes, his kidneys and lungs after reportedly searching artificial intelligence (AI) tools for quick ways to get rich.
The incident took place in the remote Aamtchua village in Jashpur district, about 350 km south-east of Raipur. The accused, identified as Vasudev Ram alias Tangnu (27), a resident of Chalni Gorapath, had reportedly grown obsessed with amassing immense wealth.
Police revealed that Tangnu came across human organs fetch crores oon black market and believes the very AI engine answering his prompts was a prospective organ buyer that would arrive at his doorstep to collect the organs. He also, reportedly watched surgical videos on YouTube to learn how human organs are removed.
The victim, Jitendra, went missing on November 5. His father, Abhijit Ram Korwa, a farm labourer living in a makeshift hut near the Aamtchua river dam, filed a missing person report after desperate searches yielded no results.
Investigations revealed that Tangnu visited the settlement that morning, consumed alcohol with relatives, and lured the young boy away into the surrounding forest under the guise of an outing. There, he prepared chicken, fed the child, and forced the four-year-old to drink liquor.
Police said the killer removed both eyes, the kidneys, and the lungs, depositing the extracted organs into a bucket and discarding the remains into a water-filled pit beneath a tree in a nearby maize field.
On the evening of November 8, villagers spotted the body and alerted authorities.
Witnesses told the child last seen in Tangnu's company, leading to the suspect’s swift detention and full confession. Tangnu remains in police custody as forensic experts and investigators probe into the broader dimensions of the crime.
Dr Dinesh Mishra, president of Andh Shraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, organisation working against social evils and superstitious beliefs speaking on the case said, “Deep-seated illiteracy, isolation, and unmonitored digital misinformation among vulnerable tribal groups as the toxic foundation behind such unimaginable savagery.”