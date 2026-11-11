RAIPUR: A 27-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old cousin, removing his eyes, his kidneys and lungs after reportedly searching artificial intelligence (AI) tools for quick ways to get rich.

The incident took place in the remote Aamtchua village in Jashpur district, about 350 km south-east of Raipur. The accused, identified as Vasudev Ram alias Tangnu (27), a resident of Chalni Gorapath, had reportedly grown obsessed with amassing immense wealth.

Police revealed that Tangnu came across human organs fetch crores oon black market and believes the very AI engine answering his prompts was a prospective organ buyer that would arrive at his doorstep to collect the organs. He also, reportedly watched surgical videos on YouTube to learn how human organs are removed.

The victim, Jitendra, went missing on November 5. His father, Abhijit Ram Korwa, a farm labourer living in a makeshift hut near the Aamtchua river dam, filed a missing person report after desperate searches yielded no results.