Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, Bilaspur, and Bilha to be conferred Swacch Survekshan Awards by President Murmu

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, Bilaspur, and Bilha have been selected to be awarded the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, In a major recognition to the state's urban sanitation efforts,

Highlighting the frontline workforce behind the achievement, the Union Ministry has invited delegations comprising sanitation workers (Safai Mitras), inspectors, supervisors, and municipal engineers.

From each winning city, four delegates with dedicated representation from frontline sanitary staff will step onto the dais to receive the honour.

Both Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao noted that the national accolade stands as a testament to the dedication of thousands of sanitation workers who maintain city hygiene daily.

Congratulating the citizens, civic administrations, and public representatives, CM Sai noted that securing national honours across three distinct urban centres will establish a benchmark for the remaining local bodies in Chhattisgarh, encouraging sustainable operational practices and higher citizen engagement statewide.