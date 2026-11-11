Congress launches 'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' campaign ahead of state polls

The Punjab Congress on Wednesday rolled out 'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' campaign to reach out to every section of society and raise their concerns effectively ahead of the state polls.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa launched the campaign at the party headquarters here.

'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' is aimed at connecting with the people of Punjab and raising issues concerning farmers, youths, drugs, law and order and other public concerns, according to the party.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, LoP Bajwa said that under this campaign, the Punjab Congress leadership will visit different parts of Punjab and raise issues concerning all sections of society.

"We will speak about the fraud with government employees and pensioners by the AAP government, the old pension scheme not being implemented, the law and order situation and the poor financial health of the state," he said.

Bajwa claimed the AAP government has failed on all fronts.

"AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had promised Rs 54,000 crore funds per annum for setting up colleges, medical colleges, new infrastructure including roads, bridges. Not even a single penny was given. We will ask Kejriwal where that money has gone," he said.

"They did nothing for farmers, women or traders," he claimed.

Asked about Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi's cycle yatra, which will commence on November 12, Bajwa said it is also part of the party's programme.

"Channi saab is our brother. With his programme, the message of the Congress will reach Punjab. We will do it together. We all will go there (cycle yatra) tomorrow as well," he said.

There will be different programmes in Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions. The effort is to reach out to maximum people, the LoP said.

"The message has to be clear. Which party fights for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'? Which party can bring peace in Punjab and save the youth?" said Bajwa.

Channi, the Congress' campaign committee chairman, has planned the 'Jawani Sambhal, Jatta' cycle rally, which will reach out to people across different assembly constituencies.

Punjab Congress president Singh said the party leaders will visit different parts of the state. "We will speak to every section of the society under this campaign," he said.

On Tuesday, Singh had said that under the 'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' campaign, the party would establish direct communication with the people of the state, understand their problems and expectations of different sections of society and raise their concerns effectively.

The Congress would engage directly with stakeholders from the IT sector, agriculture, various industries and other sections of society, he had said.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

(With inputs from PTI)