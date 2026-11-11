'Data must help us anticipate challenges, not merely measure outcomes': PM's principal secretary PK Mishra

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday called for closer integration of scientific research, granular data and evidence-based policymaking to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, agricultural resilience, food security and nutrition.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 20th Annual Meeting of the Environment for Development (EfD) Network at IIM Kozhikode, Dr Mishra said climate change should no longer be viewed solely as an environmental issue, given its far-reaching implications for agricultural productivity, water availability, food prices, public health and livelihoods.

“Data must help us anticipate challenges, not merely measure outcomes,” he asserted, underlining the importance of using reliable and timely information to guide policy decisions and strengthen climate preparedness.

He also stressed that food security must be assessed beyond the volume of food produced. Ensuring access to affordable, diverse and nutritious diets is equally important, particularly as climate-related disruptions can affect the availability and affordability of pulses, fruits, vegetables, milk and other nutrient-rich foods.

Highlighting the need for locally tailored climate adaptation strategies, Dr Mishra referred to assessments conducted under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture programme. These assessments identified 310 of India's 651 agricultural districts as highly or very highly vulnerable to climate change.

He said the findings reinforced the need for interventions based on local agro-climatic conditions rather than adopting uniform policy approaches across regions.

On the role of data in policymaking, Dr Mishra said the focus should be on ensuring that information is timely, reliable, comparable and actionable, rather than simply increasing the volume of data generated.