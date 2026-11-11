Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 498 crore for refit of INS Betwa

The defence ministry on Wednesday sealed a Rs 498-crore contract with state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd for "refit and re-powering" of Indian Navy's guided-missile frigate INS Betwa.

Under the contract, INS Betwa, a Brahmaputra-class frigate, will undergo a transformation of its propulsion system involving the replacement of its existing steam-based propulsion with a diesel engine-based propulsion system, according to the ministry.

The refit will also include the upgrading of its combat capabilities through the installation of a modern weapon suite that is aimed at enhancing the ship's operational effectiveness.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 498.58 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the normal refit and re-powering of Indian Naval Ship, Betwa," an official statement said.

The ministry said the project will further strengthen indigenous capabilities in the ship repair and maintenance ecosystem, particularly in undertaking complex propulsion system transformation and modernisation of naval platforms.

"The project is expected to involve more than 50 MSMEs and generate significant employment opportunities across the Indian shipbuilding & ancillary industries," it said.

"This project will provide a major impetus to the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India', while reinforcing the country's indigenous naval ship repair and maintenance capabilities," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)