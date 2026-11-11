Defence ministry seals Rs 499-crore deal to give INS Betwa diesel engines, new weapons

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy's frontline guided-missile frigate INS Betwa is set to shed its ageing steam propulsion system for diesel power under a nearly Rs 499 crore refit contract signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Wednesday.

The defence ministry inked the contract for the "normal refit and re-powering" of the 3,850-tonne Brahmaputra-class frigate in the capital. The warship will also receive a modernised weapon suite to strengthen its combat capability and operational effectiveness.

The re-powering will involve replacing Betwa's steam-based propulsion machinery with a diesel engine-based system. It is a complex overhaul that entails stripping out the ship's boilers and turbines and re-engineering its machinery spaces.

The Betwa refit project will involve more than 50 micro, small and medium enterprises and generate significant employment across the Indian shipbuilding and ancillary industries, the ministry said.

The ministry also pitched the contract as a major boost to the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' push, reinforcing the country's indigenous naval ship repair and maintenance capabilities.