Former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, admitted to AIIMS

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS here on Wednesday after he fell unconscious during his morning walk, sources said.

Details about his health condition were not immediately available. AIIMS authorities have not issued any statement so far.

The 75-year-old former Rajya Sabha chairman has been admitted to the hospital's cardio-neuro centre and is currently under the care of the department of cardiology for medical evaluation and treatment, the sources said.

Security personnel accompanying Dhankhar took him home in a PCR vehicle after he collapsed during the morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes.

An ILBS medical team and AIIMS doctor Sandeep Seth subsequently attended to him and provided medical care.

However, in view of his concerning health condition, Dhankhar was rushed to AIIMS in an ambulance, the sources said.

Dhankhar served as India's 14th vice president from August 2022 until his resignation on July 21, 2025. He has experienced several episodes of fainting and loss of consciousness over the past two years.

In March 2025, he was admitted to AIIMS's critical care unit following chest pain and underwent angioplasty.

During an official visit to Nainital in June 2025, Dhankhar fainted while attending the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University. He appeared to lose consciousness while embracing former parliamentary colleague Mahendra Singh Pal.

In January, he suffered two bouts of unconsciousness at home while going to the washroom.

After vacating Uprashtrapati Bhavan, he has been residing at the South Delhi farmhouse of Haryana politician Abhay Choutala. He has not been allocated a post-retirement official residence.

(With inputs from PTI)