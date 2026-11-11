Haryana BJP targets 33.83 lakh voters with missing SIR forms to ensure eligible persons are not left out

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organisational preparations ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Haryana, targeting 33.83 lakh voters whose enumeration forms are missing.
As part of the campaign, party workers will identify voters categorised as absent, permanently shifted, or untraceable, verify their actual status, and assist eligible citizens in completing the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission.
To formulate the strategy for this campaign, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP State President Dr Archana Gupta held detailed discussions through video conferencing with MLAs, former election candidates, district presidents, district in-charges and BLA-1 representatives across Haryana.
During the meeting, party office-bearers and workers, from the state level down to the booth level, were directed to play an active role in the campaign. Special emphasis was laid on effective coordination with BLA-2 representatives at every polling booth to ensure the campaign’s successful implementation at the grassroots level.
In this regard, Gupta issued an open letter on Wednesday to the people of Haryana and party workers, describing the protection of voting rights as a collective responsibility towards democracy. She stated that in a democracy, the vote of an ordinary citizen carries the same value as that of the most powerful person in the country.
The right to vote is not merely a means of electing a government; it symbolises a citizen’s dignity, equality and participation in shaping the nation’s future, she said. Therefore, no eligible citizen should be excluded from the electoral rolls merely because of technical or procedural difficulties, she added.
Referring to the preliminary SIR status report dated July 24, 2026, Gupta stated in her letter that enumeration forms had not been received from 33,83,302 voters in Haryana. Of these, 7,66,003 were categorised as deceased, 2,04,832 as registered elsewhere, 13,74,759 as permanently shifted, 9,36,228 as absent or untraceable, and 1,01,480 under other reasons.
She clarified that these were preliminary figures and should not be interpreted as the final number of citizens deprived of their voting rights. She expressed concern for eligible citizens who may have been unable to complete the prescribed procedures due to employment commitments, education, relocation or lack of information.
She called upon all party office-bearers, BLA-1 and BLA-2 representatives and booth-level workers to rise above political affiliations, caste and religion, undertake door-to-door outreach and provide every eligible voter with the necessary information and assistance.
Gupta also referred to the opportunity provided by the Election Commission on November 6 for citizens identified under various categories to resubmit their enumeration forms, subject to eligibility. Citizens can check their names in the relevant lists through ceoharyana.gov.in or approach the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) to complete the prescribed process.
Gupta asserted that the commitment to protecting democracy must not remain confined to words but must be translated into concrete action at every polling booth. She urged party workers to carry out the campaign with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and responsibility.
She claimed that the BJP’s clear objective is to ensure that no eligible citizen’s voting rights are adversely affected during the SIR and that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.