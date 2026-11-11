Haryana BJP targets 33.83 lakh voters with missing SIR forms to ensure eligible persons are not left out

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organisational preparations ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Haryana, targeting 33.83 lakh voters whose enumeration forms are missing.

As part of the campaign, party workers will identify voters categorised as absent, permanently shifted, or untraceable, verify their actual status, and assist eligible citizens in completing the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission.

To formulate the strategy for this campaign, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP State President Dr Archana Gupta held detailed discussions through video conferencing with MLAs, former election candidates, district presidents, district in-charges and BLA-1 representatives across Haryana.

During the meeting, party office-bearers and workers, from the state level down to the booth level, were directed to play an active role in the campaign. Special emphasis was laid on effective coordination with BLA-2 representatives at every polling booth to ensure the campaign’s successful implementation at the grassroots level.

In this regard, Gupta issued an open letter on Wednesday to the people of Haryana and party workers, describing the protection of voting rights as a collective responsibility towards democracy. She stated that in a democracy, the vote of an ordinary citizen carries the same value as that of the most powerful person in the country.

The right to vote is not merely a means of electing a government; it symbolises a citizen’s dignity, equality and participation in shaping the nation’s future, she said. Therefore, no eligible citizen should be excluded from the electoral rolls merely because of technical or procedural difficulties, she added.