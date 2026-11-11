Hijack threat note found in Air India flight's washroom, aircraft moved to isolation bay in Kolkata

A Mumbai-bound Air India flight was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning after a note threatening to hijack the aircraft was found in its washroom shortly before its scheduled departure, reported ANI.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 10.20 am. The note warned that the aircraft would be hijacked at 11.10 am, Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said, ANI reported.

All passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded following the discovery of the note, and the plane was moved to the isolation bay for a security inspection.

Security protocols were activated immediately, and the aircraft was being thoroughly checked as a precautionary measure, Singh said.

Further details about the investigation and the outcome of the security checks were awaited.