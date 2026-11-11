Himalayan shrines set pilgrim record as Gangotri, Yamunotri draw 18.9 lakh

DEHRADUN: Faith in the Himalayan shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri continues to grow, with the two temples recording a new pilgrimage-season high this year. A total of 1,890,752 devotees visited the shrines to offer prayers to the goddesses Ganga and Yamuna. That is 487,866 more pilgrims than last year, an increase of over 34.8 per cent.

The surge has surpassed previous annual figures and further strengthened Uttarkashi district’s profile as a major religious tourism destination. Gangotri received 1,007,177 pilgrims, while 884,841 visited Yamunotri, according to figures available on Wednesday.

The record comes as the Char Dham season draws to a close and is being seen as a significant milestone for religious tourism in the region. “Crossing the 1.89-million mark this year is a major achievement for the pilgrimage,” Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, told TNIE.

“The arrival of around 34.8 per cent more devotees than last year reflects the growing popularity of both shrines.” The latest figures are part of a strong overall pilgrimage season. By Wednesday evening, the number of devotees who had visited the Char Dham shrines stood at 6,486,076.