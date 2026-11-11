Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren orders CBI probe into Nisha Bhagat suicide case

RANCHI: Amidst growing public outrage and mounting political pressure, Chief Minister Hemant Soren late in the evening on Tuesday directed CBI investigation into Nisha Bhagat suicide case. Soren on his social media post X announced this, paving way for the case to be handed over to the central investigative agency.
“The CBI will now investigate the Nisha Bhagat case. Orders have been issued,” stated the social media post by Soren on X.
Since Nisha Bhagat’s death, the state government and police administration have faced mounting pressure to ensure an impartial investigation. The Opposition has repeatedly raised the issue, while several tribal organisations have questioned the role of the local police and demanded a probe by a central agency.
In view of the growing demands, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to initiate the process of recommending a CBI investigation into the case.
Nisha’s father, Handu Bhagat, welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision, saying he had taken a timely and prudent step by recommending a CBI inquiry. He said the move had raised hopes of a fair investigation and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge once the Centre formally approves the probe.
Notably, in a 'Facebook Live' session, Nisha had accused the Hemant Soren-led government and land brokers of harassing her. Following this, she allegedly died by suicide on November 6.
In the nearly 11-minute video, which was available on her Facebook profile, Bhagat is seen crying and alleging that speaking out against the “Hemant Soren government and its land brokers meant inviting death”.
In the video, Bhagat spoke emotionally about her alleged fight against land mafias and voiced frustration over the administration's response to her complaints. She also raised issues concerning the Sarna faith, the Sarna-Sanatan debate and what she described as systemic failures.
Meanwhile, taking Suo-motu cognisance of media reports on the suicide of tribal leader Nisha Bhagat, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought reports from the concerned officers of the state government.
In a letter to the Chief Secretary, DGP and Ranchi SSP, the Commission said it has decided to conduct an inquiry into the matter under the constitutional powers granted to it, and further directed them to submit a detailed report over the action taken concerning the allegations and matters in question within seven days.