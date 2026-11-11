Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren orders CBI probe into Nisha Bhagat suicide case

RANCHI: Amidst growing public outrage and mounting political pressure, Chief Minister Hemant Soren late in the evening on Tuesday directed CBI investigation into Nisha Bhagat suicide case. Soren on his social media post X announced this, paving way for the case to be handed over to the central investigative agency.

“The CBI will now investigate the Nisha Bhagat case. Orders have been issued,” stated the social media post by Soren on X.

Since Nisha Bhagat’s death, the state government and police administration have faced mounting pressure to ensure an impartial investigation. The Opposition has repeatedly raised the issue, while several tribal organisations have questioned the role of the local police and demanded a probe by a central agency.

In view of the growing demands, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to initiate the process of recommending a CBI investigation into the case.

Nisha’s father, Handu Bhagat, welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision, saying he had taken a timely and prudent step by recommending a CBI inquiry. He said the move had raised hopes of a fair investigation and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge once the Centre formally approves the probe.