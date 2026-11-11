Jharkhand: Godda-Bhagalpur passenger train hits generator trolley; no injuries reported

RANCHI: A major train accident was averted on Wednesday in Jharkhand’s Godda district after a Godda-Bhagalpur passenger train collided with a generator trolley lying on the tracks between Dande Halt and Pande Tola Halt on the Hansdiha-Bhagalpur railway section.

The collision triggered panic among passengers, but no injuries or casualties were reported. There was no damage to property, as the train was moving at a slow speed, helping avert a major accident.

The presence of the trolley on the railway tracks has raised several questions. Officials said the exact cause of the incident would be established only after the investigation is completed, including how the trolley ended up on the tracks and under what circumstances it was left there.

Malda Railway Division Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sukanta Mandal, confirmed that an incident involving an object (referred to as 'piling') on the tracks has been reported. It is suspected that the object may have ended up on the tracks for some reason. A thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

Mandal said the biggest relief was that no passenger on board the train was injured. He added that further details about the circumstances leading to the collision and the factors responsible for it would emerge after the railway investigation.