Ladakh CEO bans protests in Leh, Kargil as LAB announces dharnas against Hill Council polls in peak winter

SRINAGAR: A day after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced plans to hold regular dharnas in Leh from Thursday against the decision to conduct Hill Council polls in eight districts of the UT during peak winter in December, the region’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday banned political dharnas, protests, demonstrations and other such activities in Leh and Kargil districts.

According to an order issued by Ladakh CEO Rahul Sharma, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with the notification for the municipal committee elections in Leh and Kargil, scheduled for November 21.

As per the order, the MCC requires the maintenance of an atmosphere conducive to free, fair and peaceful elections. It also prohibits activities that could create an atmosphere of intimidation, fear or undue influence among voters.

"Organising political dharnas, protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, rallies or similar collective activities within municipal limits of Leh and Kargil has the potential to intimidate voters, disturb public order, and vitiate the atmosphere for free and fair elections," read the order.

The CEO, while exercise of powers conferred by Section 282 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 read with the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Committee (Election) Rules, 2003, and in interest of ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections to the Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil has directed that no political party, candidate, worker, supporter or any other person shall organise, hold, or participate in any dharna, protest, demonstration, sit-in, hunger strike, rally or any similar form of collective political activity within the municipal limits of the Municipal Committee, Leh and the Municipal Committee, Kargil, which is likely to impact peaceful conduct of elections during the entire period the Model Code of Conduct remains in force.