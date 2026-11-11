Ladakh CEO bans protests in Leh, Kargil as LAB announces dharnas against Hill Council polls in peak winter

SRINAGAR: A day after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced plans to hold regular dharnas in Leh from Thursday against the decision to conduct Hill Council polls in eight districts of the UT during peak winter in December, the region’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday banned political dharnas, protests, demonstrations and other such activities in Leh and Kargil districts.
According to an order issued by Ladakh CEO Rahul Sharma, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with the notification for the municipal committee elections in Leh and Kargil, scheduled for November 21.
As per the order, the MCC requires the maintenance of an atmosphere conducive to free, fair and peaceful elections. It also prohibits activities that could create an atmosphere of intimidation, fear or undue influence among voters.
"Organising political dharnas, protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, rallies or similar collective activities within municipal limits of Leh and Kargil has the potential to intimidate voters, disturb public order, and vitiate the atmosphere for free and fair elections," read the order.
The CEO, while exercise of powers conferred by Section 282 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 read with the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Committee (Election) Rules, 2003, and in interest of ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections to the Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil has directed that no political party, candidate, worker, supporter or any other person shall organise, hold, or participate in any dharna, protest, demonstration, sit-in, hunger strike, rally or any similar form of collective political activity within the municipal limits of the Municipal Committee, Leh and the Municipal Committee, Kargil, which is likely to impact peaceful conduct of elections during the entire period the Model Code of Conduct remains in force.
The CEO has directed all political parties, candidates and their agents to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and ensure that no activity is undertaken by any political party, candidates, agents or any other individual/organization which may intimidate, coerce or unduly influence the electors in any manner.
The CEO has asked District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners), Leh and Kargil, Superintendent of Police, Leh and Kargil, and all other concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance with the order and warned that any violation shall be dealt with firmly in accordance with law, including initiation of appropriate proceedings under the relevant provisions of law and the Model Code of Conduct.
The ban on dharnas, protests and sit-ins has come after Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced to hold regular dharnas in Leh from November 12 to protest against holding of Hill council polls in December.
While the municipal and panchayat elections for Leh and Kargil districts will be held on November 21, the election for eight Hill councils in the region would be held during harsh winter on December 4.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are spearheading agitation for constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and UT-level elected body in the UT, have opposed holding Hill council elections in December.
"No election has ever been held in Ladakh in December, as it is one of the coldest regions in the world. Even at this time, the temperature stays 10-12 degrees below freezing point in Nyoma district," LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey has said.
He said a large number of people from Ladakh migrate to other areas during winter.
The LAB is demanding that polls should be held in April-May.
While strongly opposing holding hill council polls in December, Dorjay has announced that they will be sitting on dharna from November 12 in Leh.
“We are in talks with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and they will also stage a similar dharna in Kargil, and dates for it are being finalised,” he said.
KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili has also opposed holding Hill Council elections in December, saying around 20-30 percent of Ladakh’s population, including students, elderly people and businesspersons, migrate during winter to other areas.
“December is an unreasonable and unethical time for holding the elections,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan has written to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking postponement of the proposed LAHDC polls in Ladakh.
“Today, I submitted a detailed representation to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking postponement of the proposed LAHDC elections in Ladakh. The same concerns have also been conveyed to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh,” the MP said in a post on X.
He said that with harsh winter approaching, senior citizens have already started migrating to warmer regions, while thousands of students will leave by late November and early December for education and coaching.
“Snowfall and road closures will further restrict access to polling stations, affecting voter participation,” he said.
“I sincerely hope Home Minister will consider these genuine concerns and take appropriate action in the larger interest of Ladakh and reschedule the elections, preferably after May, when conditions are more conducive and maximum voter participation can be ensured,” the MP said.
He said elections must ensure the participation of every eligible voter. “The democratic rights of Ladakhis must not be compromised.”