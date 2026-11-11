LG Manoj Sinha orders probe into warehouse fire in Jammu on Diwali night

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the major fire at a warehouse in Jammu on Diwali night in which eight shops were gutted.

The LG has formed an inquiry committee comprising Inspector General, Jammu, Tejinder Singh and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Vikas Kundal, to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire incident at the Warehouse, Nehru Market on November 8 evening.

The inquiry committee has been directed to probe any lapses or negligence, fix responsibility, and submit its report within 15 days.

Major fire broke out at warehouse-cum-shopping premises at Nehru Market, one of Jammu’s oldest commercial hubs, on November 8 evening.

The premises housed grocery and ration items, including cooking oil and ghee, increasing the risk of the fire spreading rapidly.

According to Fire and Emergency service official, 18 fire tenders from different fire stations and strategically deployed locations were mobilised to contain the blaze.

Seven shops were damaged in the fire, which was brought under control in around one-and-a-half hours, followed by cooling operations to prevent any further spread or recurrence, he said.

The shopkeepers have alleged that there was delay of more than one hour in the arrival of fire and emergency services.

The Fire and Emergency Services, however, have rejected the allegation claiming that an emergency call was received at 9:18 pm while CCTV footage at Asian Hotel Crossing shows fire tenders proceeding towards the site at 9:38 pm.

“Additional three fire tenders reached the site approximately within ten minutes thereafter. These records do not substantiate the allegation of a one-and-a-half- hour delay in the arrival of Fire and Emergency Services,” it stated.

According to J&K Fire and Emergency Services, Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 60 fire incidents during the 24 hours of Diwali celebrations involving the property worth Rs 29 crores.

An official of J&K Fire and Emergency Services said 35 of the 60 fire incidents in Jammu region were reported in Jammu district alone.

He said 16 fire incidents occurred within just five hours from 7 pm onwards on November 8, coinciding with Diwali celebrations.

These fire incidents, according to the official, included major emergencies and required simultaneous deployment of firefighting resources, along with extensive mobilisation of departmental manpower and equipment.

According to the official, property worth about Rs 29 crores was involved in the fire incidents.

"These fire incidents caused a loss of Rs 1.64 crores. The property worth Rs 27.25 crores was saved due to the timely action of the fire fighters," he said.