Mewat college students call off 13-day hunger strike after Waqf Board assurance, protests to continue

NEW DELHI: After 42 days of protests and a 13-day hunger strike demanding basic facilities at Mewat Engineering College in Nuh, the Haryana Waqf Board issued a written assurance accepting the students’ demands, following which the hunger strike was called off on Wednesday.

However, the letter, dated November 10 and signed by Haryana Waqf Board Administrator Zakir Hussain, does not specify any deadlines for fulfilling the demands. Instead, it asked the college director to submit a phase-wise schedule detailing the proposed works so that the Board can issue a separate assurance with definite timelines.

The students had been protesting over the lack of basic infrastructure and facilities at the college, raising concerns over the condition of the building and the need for repairs and renovation. The agitation continued for 42 days, with students eventually resorting to a hunger strike that lasted 13 days to press the authorities into acting on their demands.

The students were demanding basic facilities in a building that reportedly has only one washroom, used by both staff and students. The building does not have laboratories or libraries, or even books, and is located on Waqf land. Classes have also been on hold for the past four months owing to a lack of faculty.

One of the protesting students, Mohammad Adil, said, “We have been struggling to survive in this college. The Waqf Board had completely ignored this place, and they didn’t talk about the required funds for the college. Over 600 students are studying in this college, and more than 70% are Muslims, but the situation has been really bad.”