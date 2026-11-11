Neither Rahul nor I received a penny from National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has rejected allegations of financial impropriety in the National Herald case, asserting that neither she nor Rahul Gandhi received any monetary benefit from the newspaper's revival, while accusing the BJP and RSS of targeting opposition leaders through politically motivated cases.

In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, published by HarperCollins India on Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi said the National Herald was revived in 2010 through a new not-for-profit entity after the newspaper, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, had suffered a decline in readership and quality.

"We thought its revival was imperative: the mainstream press and TV channels were now mostly controlled by corporate interests hostile to the Congress," she wrote.

Sonia Gandhi said the decision was taken after consulting accounting and legal experts and that the not-for-profit structure prohibited shareholders and directors from receiving any monetary benefit.

"None of the directors on its board, neither Rahul nor I, nor any of the others associated with this revival process, have ever received a penny from the enterprise," she said.

Despite this, a criminal conspiracy case was registered against them, forcing the two Congress leaders to appear in court and seek bail in December 2015.

Four years later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a parallel prosecution at the government's direction, she said.

Recalling the prolonged investigation, Sonia Gandhi said she and Rahul were summoned to the ED office and questioned for days. The matter, she added, continues to be adjudicated in court after more than 12 years.