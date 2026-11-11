'No mechanical order': CAT quashes transfer of first visually impaired woman IAS officer to Arunachal

NEW DELHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has quashed the transfer of Pranjal Patil, India's first visually impaired woman IAS officer, from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the government cannot mechanically apply routine transfer rules without considering the special needs of employees with disabilities.

A bench of judicial member Rajveer Singh Verma passed the order saying that the government's obligation to provide reasonable accommodation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act takes precedence over administrative transfer guidelines.

The tribunal passed the order on an application filed by Patil, a 2017-batch IAS officer, who has had “no perception of light since childhood”.

"Applying to a totally blind officer, without individual assessment, the same tenure rule that applies to able-bodied officers is the treatment of unequals as equals which the Supreme Court held to be violative of Article 14 in Net Ram Yadav," the November 4 order stated.

According to the petition, Patil was initially allocated the Kerala cadre. In 2018, her request for an inter-cadre transfer to the AGMUT cadre was accepted under a policy applicable to officers with disabilities.

She joined the Delhi segment in January 2020 to access specialised medical treatment and social support, her petition claimed.