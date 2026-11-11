No shielding from accountability, scope of probe must be expanded: Congress on Ram temple donation theft

The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the financial records of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust be made public and the investigation into the alleged theft of donations and offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya be expanded to cover all those responsible for its construction and management.

The party also called for a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court, asserting that accountability should not be confined to the eight employees arrested in the case and that anyone found guilty should face action under the law.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that people affiliated with the BJP, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had controlled the management of the trust, temple construction, collection of donations and offerings, and their subsequent deposit in banks.

"Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhokha," Ramesh said, alleging that those who controlled these activities could not evade responsibility for the alleged theft.

He said allegations of irregularities and misappropriation had been raised as early as 2021 by Mahipal Singh, a former accounts in-charge associated with the RSS who had been sent to the temple for service. According to Ramesh, Singh had informed trust office-bearers Champat Rai and Gopal Rao after discovering the alleged theft, but was removed instead of action being taken against those responsible.

Ramesh questioned how Rai and Rao could be excluded from the list of accused despite the allegations having surfaced several years ago.