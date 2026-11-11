OIL raises ex-gratia for families of six workers killed in Assam fire to Rs 25 lakh

GUWAHATI: Oil India Limited (OIL) has decided to increase the ex-gratia assistance for the families of six workers killed in the November 6 fire incident at its Intermediate Tank Farm at Tengakhat in Assam’s Dibrugarh district from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Separately, OIL said the contractor firm that hired the victims had announced ex-gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased person’s family and Rs 5 lakh for each injured person’s family.

OIL announced the increase in ex-gratia assistance on Wednesday. The decision followed demands by some organisations to provide adequate compensation to the families of the victims and a job for one member of each bereaved family.

“We are reaching out to the families of each deceased contractual employee to facilitate the disbursement of the ex-gratia amount announced so far, followed by the settlement of all applicable statutory dues and benefits,” OIL said in a statement.

Expressing grief over the deaths of the six persons, the company said that following the incident, it made every effort to provide the injured with the best available medical care and extended all possible assistance to them and their families. However, despite sustained medical efforts, the injured persons succumbed to their injuries.