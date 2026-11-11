‘Public health not a priority’: Pawan Khera questions Centre over removal of air pollution from panel agenda

Khera also criticised the delay in revising the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), which were last updated in 2009. He said the CPCB had initiated a review in 2020 and set up an expert committee, including representatives from IIT Kanpur, to examine the standards.

Citing a report published in October 2026, Khera said the CPCB had informed an RTI applicant that a revised technical report was submitted in December 2025 and was still awaiting consideration by the relevant steering committee.

He questioned why the review had remained incomplete six years after it was initiated, and alleged that the delay reflected a lack of urgency in addressing air pollution.

"At a time when the situation demands greater urgency, the government has instead dropped the subject altogether," he said, referring to the removal of the pollution discussion from the committee's revised agenda.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 299 at 7 am on Wednesday, placing it in the 'poor' category, according to the CPCB. Water sprinklers have been deployed at several locations as part of the city's pollution-control measures.

(With inputs from ANI)