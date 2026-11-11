Punjab CM Mann dedicates 1,000 model village sports grounds as part of anti-drug initiatives

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday dedicated 1,000 more ‘Pendu Khed Maidan’ (model village sports grounds) across the state, taking the total number inaugurated so far to 1,764 against the target of 3,100. The initiative is part of his government's efforts to channelise youth energy towards sports and away from drugs.

Attending the inauguration ceremony at Shahpur village in the Amloh Assembly constituency of Fatehgarh Sahib, Mann said Punjab is laying the foundation to emerge as a hub of international sporting talent, with every sports ground being equipped with football, hockey, volleyball and cricket kits.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, he said they neither provided grants to villages nor undertook development works, while his government was prioritising sports infrastructure to give rural youth opportunities to become international athletes and bring glory to Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said channelising the energy of Punjab’s youth towards sports is essential to protect them from the drug menace and provide them with a constructive direction. He asserted, “Our government is committed to making Punjab drug-free. We are dedicating another 1,000 sports grounds to the people today because our youth need proper facilities and opportunities to excel in sports. By channelising their energy towards sports, we can keep them away from drugs and encourage them to bring laurels to Punjab and the country.”

He said that for the first time, the Punjab Government had undertaken such an extensive initiative to develop high-quality sports infrastructure in villages, ensuring that rural youngsters had access to modern facilities close to their homes. “Under this initiative, 3,100 ‘Pendu Khed Maidan’ (model village sports grounds) are being developed across Punjab. These grounds are an important part of our ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’. Our objective is to create a sporting culture in every village so that young people choose fitness, discipline and positive activities over drugs,” he added.