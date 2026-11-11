Punjab government transfers 20 IAS officers, six deputy commissioners reshuffled

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has ordered the transfer of 20 IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners, in a major administrative reshuffle.

According to an order issued on Tuesday night, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has been transferred as Rupnagar DC, while Aaditya Dachalwal will replace her in Mohali.

Patiala DC Himanshu Aggarwal has been appointed as Ludhiana DC, replacing Himanshu Jain, who will take charge as Patiala DC.

Abhijit Kaplish has been appointed as Barnala DC, with additional charge as Commissioner of the Barnala Municipal Corporation. Nirmal Ouseppachan has been posted as Tarn Taran DC.

Among other appointments, Rahul Gupta has been made Special Secretary, Transport, while the services of IAS officer Rahul have been placed at the disposal of the Department of Cooperation.

Anupam Kaler has been appointed as Special Secretary, Defence Services Welfare, and Harpreet Singh as Director, Sports and Youth Services.

Manisha Rana has been posted as Director, Promotion of Information Technology, while Kanchan has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development).

Davyu Goyal has been posted as Additional Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats, and Pallavi Mishra as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Amritsar.