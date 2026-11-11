Raipur Diary: Chhattisgarh to deploy 240 saffron electric buses across four cities

Why C’garh capital escapes severe winter

Rapid urban expansion, concrete structures, dense vehicular traffic, and depleting green spaces have turned Chhattisgarh’s capital into an “Urban Heat Island”. Over the last eight decades, the city’s average temperature has risen by nearly 2°C, with satellite data showing winter land surface temperatures rising from 24.7°C in 2000 to 28°C on Tuesday. According to meteorologists and ISRO findings, cold air advection from the Himalayas collides with the Satpura and Maikal mountain ranges before reaching Raipur. So, the city experiences severe cold waves only during rare events of strong northern winds. Its proximity to the Tropic of Cancer subjects the region to more direct sunlight also.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com