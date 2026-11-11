Surat: 28-year-old man stabbed to death after row over firecrackers; five booked

AHMEDABAD: A 28-year-old man, was allegedly stabbed to death after being summoned under the pretext of an apology and reconciliation following minor altercation over bursting firecrackers and reckless motorcycle riding during Gujarati New Year celebrations.
Police said the vicitm, Rajendra Mali was called to meet behind the Temple in the Ashvinikumar area on the evening of November 10, where the accused allegedly cornered Rajendra and attacked him with a knife, despite his attempt to settle the dispute.
Five persons have been booked for murder and police have launched a manhunt.
The trouble began on the night of November 8, when an argument broke out between Rajendra and another man over bursting firecrackers on a residential society road and a motorcycle being driven recklessly through the area.
The exchange soon turned heated, prompting Rajendra's brother and some local residents to intervene. Their intervention brought the confrontation to an end, however the accused allegedly continued to have a grudge.
The following day, the accused reportedly contacted Rajendra, claiming they wanted to resolve the matter and seek an apology. Believing that the dispute could be settled amicably, he agreed to meet them.
But his conciliatory gesture failed to calm the attackers. Instead, the accused allegedly launched a coordinated assault, with one of them pulling out a concealed knife and stabbing him three to four times in the back, abdomen and flank.
Bleeding profusely, Rajendra desperately tried to escape the attackers and ran for his life. However, he collapsed after covering a short distance, leaving a trail of blood at the scene. As news of the attack spread, family members and local residents rushed to his rescue.
They shifted him to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, hoping to save his life. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead, turning the family’s hopes into unbearable grief.
Following a complaint by a relative, Ashvinikumar police registered a murder case against five accused, including Ramesh, Raju and Sahil. The attackers allegedly fled on a Bike after the assault.
Police have formed multiple teams to track down the suspects. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and gathering local intelligence to establish the sequence of events and identify each accused's role.