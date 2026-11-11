Surat: 28-year-old man stabbed to death after row over firecrackers; five booked

AHMEDABAD: A 28-year-old man, was allegedly stabbed to death after being summoned under the pretext of an apology and reconciliation following minor altercation over bursting firecrackers and reckless motorcycle riding during Gujarati New Year celebrations.

Police said the vicitm, Rajendra Mali was called to meet behind the Temple in the Ashvinikumar area on the evening of November 10, where the accused allegedly cornered Rajendra and attacked him with a knife, despite his attempt to settle the dispute.

Five persons have been booked for murder and police have launched a manhunt.

The trouble began on the night of November 8, when an argument broke out between Rajendra and another man over bursting firecrackers on a residential society road and a motorcycle being driven recklessly through the area.

The exchange soon turned heated, prompting Rajendra's brother and some local residents to intervene. Their intervention brought the confrontation to an end, however the accused allegedly continued to have a grudge.

The following day, the accused reportedly contacted Rajendra, claiming they wanted to resolve the matter and seek an apology. Believing that the dispute could be settled amicably, he agreed to meet them.