Terror attack in J&K's Kulgam: Three CRPF personnel injured in firing on checkpoint

SRINAGAR: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a militant attack on their checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Sources said motorcycle-borne militants fired automatic weapons at around 2.15 pm towards a CRPF checkpoint manned by personnel of the force's 46th Battalion in the Nowpora Akhran area of Mir Bazar in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the attack and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

Following the attack, the area was cordoned off as police, Army and paramilitary personnel rushed to the spot and launched a joint search operation to track down the attackers.

The attack comes a few days after security forces put up a poster featuring four local militants in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area.

In the poster, police had announced a reward for anyone providing information about the militants. One of the four militants, Mohammad Lateef Bhat, who hails from Kulgam, is being hunted by security agencies for his alleged involvement in twin militant attacks in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts in July this year. A police head constable and two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in the attacks.

Further details are awaited.