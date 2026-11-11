Three Indian-origin youth from Punjab killed in car crash in New Zealand

CHANDIGARH: The three Indian-origin youths, two men and one woman, hailing from Punjab were killed when their car crashed into a BurgerFuel restaurant in Takanini, South Auckland, on Diwali night.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Sunday when the vehicle reportedly lost control at a roundabout on Great South Road, veered off the road and smashed through a fence before crashing into the restaurant.

All three occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, Takanini police said. No one inside the restaurant was injured.

The New Zealand Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

The police said they had received no driving complaints before the crash, the vehicle was not reported stolen and officers were not pursuing it when the accident occurred. The restaurant remained closed to customers at the time, although employees were present inside. The crash led to extensive damage to the restaurant. Tables were strewn about the restaurant and “glass was just all over”.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and resting at an angle against the building, it’s bodywork was badly crumpled, while sections of metal fencing had been twisted and flattened around the wreckage.