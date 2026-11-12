After 15 years, Uttarakhand’s Auli to make its own snow

DEHRADUN: Auli, Uttarakhand’s celebrated winter destination, has taken a major step towards reviving its skiing facilities, with its long-idle artificial snow-making system restored and successfully tested after years of neglect.

Auli’s artificial snow system, installed for Rs 6.5 crore, has remained largely idle for more than 15 years, sources said. It stopped working a few years after installation.

European experts installed 24 snow guns between 2009 and 2011—20 fixed and four mobile—and built a lake. After an initial trial, the equipment was rarely used. Several skiing events were postponed over inadequate snowfall; a working system might have helped.

A 20-day restoration drive involving the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) and the Uttarakhand Winter Games Association has brought the system back into working condition.

Teams have also prepared the water-supply infrastructure required to produce artificial snow. The next step depends on the weather. Officials are waiting for temperatures to fall below freezing before starting systematic snow production.

The plan is to begin after December 20 and lay artificial snow on the Nanda Devi skiing slope, giving the resort a potential alternative when natural snowfall is delayed or insufficient.

Tourism department secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said officials were assessing the machines and working with local residents and other organisations to resolve operational issues. “We are examining the present condition of the machines. Local people are helping us, along with GMVN and the skiing association,” Garbyal said.