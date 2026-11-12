Agri sector grew over 4% annually for first time since Independence; 50 cr people overcome poverty: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's agriculture sector recorded annual growth of more than 4 per cent in the past decade, marking the first such period since Independence, while 50 crore people had overcome poverty in the last 12-13 years.

Addressing the Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference, Modi cited a World Bank report to highlight the link between agricultural growth and poverty reduction, saying poverty had declined fastest in rural areas and many small farmers had moved out of poverty.

He said agriculture was central to India's vision of becoming a developed nation and called for making farming "smarter" and farmers "self-reliant".

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Modi said successive administrations had focused on ensuring adequate foodgrain stocks but failed to account for changes in markets, technology, weather patterns and food habits.

"Filling grain stores is not enough," he said, stressing the need to equip farmers with new skills and diversify agricultural activities.