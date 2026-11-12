BJP plans two-day huddle to evolve narrative to counter CJP, Congress

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s top leadership has decided to have a two-day brainstorming session on November 27-28 in the National Capital Region to devise strategies to counter the political narrative and influence of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) among young Indians, and the increasingly aggressive political campaign of the Congress.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s national office-bearers and prominent ministers from the Union Cabinet.

According to sources, the party leaders will be asked to suggest ways to reverse the ruling party’s escalating struggles in countering Opposition narratives, a challenge that has been significantly amplified on social media platforms where Generation Z activists have surfaced as increasingly vocal detractors of the government.

No less perturbing for the BJP is the resurgence of Congress’ assertiveness, which is evidently resonating with younger demographics through its persistent critique of the administration regarding electoral integrity, joblessness, and the purported exploitation of democratic institutions.

At its two-day huddle, the party leadership is poised to deliberate on strategies for fortifying grassroots mobilisation, refining political communication, and re-establishing connection with the younger electorate.

The recent public gathering of the Opposition INDIA bloc in Delhi, coupled with its aggressive campaign opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, has significantly escalated political tensions, prompting the BJP to take counter-mobilisation initiatives.

The two-day deliberations will also prepare electoral strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections, placing specific emphasis on UP, a region where the BJP is poised to encounter a formidable challenge to its established political hegemony.

Big challenge before the ruling party

Looking past the immediate electoral calculus, the deliberations reveal a more profound predicament facing the BJP: to maintain hegemony over political discourse, as a progressively assertive cohort of opponents increasingly challenges entrenched narratives