Congress, TMC slam Centre after Norwegian journalist claims visa revoked before India trip

"The EGi is at a loss to understand the reason for this cancellation. Mrs Lyng is a legitimate and respected international journalist, whose only 'crime' appears to have been posing a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press briefing in Oslo in May, 2026."

"Such actions smack of bureaucratic overreach and do immense harm to India's image as the world's largest democracy. Freedom of speech is one of the first principles that any functioning democracy abides by. It is also a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution under Article 19(1)(a)," the Editors Guild said in a statement.

"The EGi demands that the government disclose the reasons for the cancellation of Ms Lyng's visa. The Guild also demands that the cancellation be reversed and that Ms Lyng be allowed to present her views to the Indian people," the Guild said in a joint statement signed by its president Sanjay Kapoor and general secretary Raghavan Srinivasan.

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose also reacted strongly to Lyng's post, saying, "Shame on the @narendramodi - @AmitShah regime."

Responding to the Editors Guild's statement, she said, "Outrageous. Cancel a journalist's visa for asking questions, then fly to global summits to preach 'democracy'. The @narendramodi regime can't handle a single question it didn't script. Those who fear open questioning reveal what abysmal failures they are at governance."

In her post on X, Lyng wrote: "I got a visa to India and was supposed to leave this morning to attend the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. I had been invited as a panelist and speaker on the future of media and press freedom."

"But 'orders from above' in the Ministry of Home Affairs have cancelled my visa. Here is my message for Amit Shah," she said, asking Shah why her visa had been cancelled.

In May, Lyng had unsuccessfully attempted to question Modi after he and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store made statements to the media following bilateral talks. The media had already been informed that the two leaders would not take questions during the joint interaction.

(With inputs from PTI)