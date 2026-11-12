Dehradun Diary: Uttarakhand gets higher disaster relief after Centre revises assistance norms

U’khand in cleanest Himalayan city list

Uttarakhand has earned recognition for its cleanliness efforts, with Rudrapur and Kashipur making the state proud in the Swachh Survekshan 2025–26. Rudrapur, in Udham Singh Nagar district, secured first place nationwide in the Clean Himalayan City category and was honoured by the President. The city’s achievement is notable amid its growth: its population, recorded at about 1.41 lakh in the 2011 Census, is estimated to have reached 2.09 lakh in 2026. Kashipur, in the district, received the First Swachh City of Uttarakhand award for its performance. Mayor Deepak Bali accepted the honour from the President at a ceremony, accompanied by his team. The twin wins underline how public participation, civic effort and sound management can help transform cleanliness of an area and bring recognition to the state.