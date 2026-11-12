Dehradun Diary: Uttarakhand gets higher disaster relief after Centre revises assistance norms

Disaster response gets major financial boost
The Centre has raised assistance norms under the State and National Disaster Response Funds following a request from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Effective for 2026-27, revised rates aim to strengthen relief and rehabilitation after natural disasters. Ex-gratia aid for a death has doubled from `4 lakh to `8 lakh, including rescue personnel. Compensation for permanent disability and injuries has increased. Families will receive up to `5,000 each for loss of clothing and household goods. Input assistance for rain-fed crops rises to `11,000 per hectare, irrigated crops to `22,000, and horticulture to `30,000, with a two-hectare cap. Disaster Management Minister Madan Kaushik said the decision would benefit farmers and affected families across the state.
U’khand in cleanest Himalayan city list
Uttarakhand has earned recognition for its cleanliness efforts, with Rudrapur and Kashipur making the state proud in the Swachh Survekshan 2025–26. Rudrapur, in Udham Singh Nagar district, secured first place nationwide in the Clean Himalayan City category and was honoured by the President. The city’s achievement is notable amid its growth: its population, recorded at about 1.41 lakh in the 2011 Census, is estimated to have reached 2.09 lakh in 2026. Kashipur, in the district, received the First Swachh City of Uttarakhand award for its performance. Mayor Deepak Bali accepted the honour from the President at a ceremony, accompanied by his team. The twin wins underline how public participation, civic effort and sound management can help transform cleanliness of an area and bring recognition to the state.
Sonia Gandhi’s memoir draws crowd of readers
Interest in former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is evident at an Ashley Hall bookshop where customers queued for copies. Senior leader and election committee chairman Pritam Singh visited with state party vice-president Lalchand Sharma; both bought the book. Singh said it should be read to understand Gandhi’s life and political journey. He said opposition parties were interpreting its significance through a political lens, adding that readers should approach books with an open mind, beyond partisan perspectives. Gandhi’s public life and contribution to Indian politics, he said, had been significant. Her memoir gives readers an opportunity to explore her life’s facets. The Congress leaders’ visit and purchases also became a talking point among shoppers, drawing notice from fellow customers.