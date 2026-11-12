Harish Rawat rules himself out of Uttarakhand CM race ahead of 2027 polls

DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has said he is not seeking the chief minister’s post ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, adding that his priority is to help the party return to power in the state.
“If the Congress wins a majority in 2027, I have no desire to become chief minister or hold any other position,” Rawat said in a social media post, dismissing speculation that he is positioning himself for the top job.
The elections are expected to be held in Uttarakhand, along with Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, in early 2027. The Congress has begun preparing for the polls and is planning a statewide campaign.
Calling reports about his chief ministerial ambitions “completely unfounded”, Rawat said the party had several capable leaders who could take on the role. “We aim to ensure that the Congress forms the government in Uttarakhand in 2027 and replaces the BJP government,” he said.
Reflecting on his political career, Rawat said the Congress had given him opportunities to serve in several roles, from booth-level worker to Union minister and chief minister.
He said he no longer aspired to any particular post. “I continue to remind people of the achievements of the Congress government, including those during my tenure as chief minister. I also compare them with the failures of the BJP government,” he said.
Political analyst and senior journalist Avikal Thapliyal said Rawat’s announcement could indirectly strengthen the Congress by drawing attention to the party’s campaign and leadership.
“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly targeted Harish Rawat in speeches about Congress leaders in Uttarakhand,” Thapliyal told TNIE.
“Whether it is the issue of a government holiday for Friday prayers or allegations about plans to establish a Muslim university, Rawat has often been singled out by BJP leaders.” Thapliyal also cautioned that the party could face difficulties if it ignored Rawat’s views while distributing tickets for the next election.
“If his opinion is not given due weight in ticket selection, the situation could become difficult,” he said, adding that the Congress high command was not currently giving Rawat the importance he once commanded.
Some political observers, however, questioned the significance of Rawat’s statement, noting that he had made similar remarks in the past and had still contested an election after announcing in 2009 that he would not do so.
Several Congress leaders are currently seen as prominent figures in Uttarakhand, including Pritam Singh, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, state party president Ganesh Godiyal and former president Karan Mahara.
Former minister Harak Singh Rawat has receded from the spotlight following the Jeni episode, though his future role in the party remains uncertain.