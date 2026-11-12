Harish Rawat rules himself out of Uttarakhand CM race ahead of 2027 polls

DEHRADUN: Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has said he is not seeking the chief minister’s post ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, adding that his priority is to help the party return to power in the state.

“If the Congress wins a majority in 2027, I have no desire to become chief minister or hold any other position,” Rawat said in a social media post, dismissing speculation that he is positioning himself for the top job.

The elections are expected to be held in Uttarakhand, along with Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, in early 2027. The Congress has begun preparing for the polls and is planning a statewide campaign.

Calling reports about his chief ministerial ambitions “completely unfounded”, Rawat said the party had several capable leaders who could take on the role. “We aim to ensure that the Congress forms the government in Uttarakhand in 2027 and replaces the BJP government,” he said.

Reflecting on his political career, Rawat said the Congress had given him opportunities to serve in several roles, from booth-level worker to Union minister and chief minister.

He said he no longer aspired to any particular post. “I continue to remind people of the achievements of the Congress government, including those during my tenure as chief minister. I also compare them with the failures of the BJP government,” he said.