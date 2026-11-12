India records 38 per cent drop in TB mortality since 2015, remains among top eight for cases

NEW DELHI: India is among the top eight countries that reported the highest number of people developing TB disease in 2025, according to the latest WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, released on Thursday.

Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Pakistan, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bangladesh follow India.

However, India recorded a 38% decline in tuberculosis mortality since 2015, compared with a global decline of 35%, and achieved a treatment success rate of 94%, the report added.

Reacting to the latest WHO data, Union Health Ministry officials said the global report “reflects India's sustained progress towards eliminating TB through early detection, timely treatment, technological innovation and comprehensive patient care.”

“Most of the people who develop TB disease each year are in 30 high TB burden countries: they accounted for 88% of the global total in 2025. The top eight (67% of the worldwide total) were India (25%), Indonesia (10%), the Philippines (6.8%), China (6.5%), Pakistan (6.4%), Nigeria (4.9%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3.9%) and Bangladesh (3.7%),” the global report said.

Although the report placed India among the top eight TB-burden countries, it said estimates of TB incidence in the country were under review and that revised estimates would be released by early next year.

Officials said the revised estimates would show a decline in TB mortality, highlighting the significant progress India had made in its fight against the disease.

The report said that in 2025, 54% of people who developed TB were men, 35% were women and 11% were children. Globally, an estimated 10.6 million people fell ill with TB in 2025, a reduction of 75,000 compared with 2024.

“Globally in 2025, the TB incidence rate was 129 new cases per 100,000 population. This was a 1.6% decline compared with 131 in 2024. The reduction compared with 2015 was 14%, far from the End TB Strategy milestone of a 50% reduction by 2025 and the target of an 80% reduction by 2030,” it added.

TB is the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent worldwide and ranks 13th among all causes of death.

The report praised India for the “substantial progress” it has made in recent years through various initiatives to reduce the TB burden.