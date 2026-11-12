India, UAE and Oman to form trilateral panel to address flight disruptions amid tensions

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said a technical trilateral committee will be established between India, the UAE and Oman to arrive at solutions to the operational challenges for flights due to geopolitical tensions.

Naidu met Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Economy and Tourism Minister of the UAE, amid the evolving geopolitical situation and its impact on regional airspace operations.

Referring to the meeting in his post on X, Naidu said, “We agreed to establish a technical trilateral committee comprising India, Oman and the UAE to address operational challenges and work towards coordinated solutions.”