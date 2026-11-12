Indian-origin trucker from Toronto convicted of smuggling 40 kg cocaine into Canada

CHANDIGARH: A 33-year-old Indian-origin Sikh truck driver from Toronto-area has been convicted by a court in Ontario of Canada of importing nearly 40 kg cocaine worth up to $4.8 million into the country through the Blue Water Bridge in April 2024.

The alleged accused, Ranjit Singh, was found guilty of importing a controlled substance and possessing it for the purpose of trafficking by Ontario Superior Court Justice Scott Pratt on Monday. The judge delivered his verdict after a three-week trial held in Sarnia in June. Justice Pratt said he did not believe Singh's account, pointing to several inconsistencies in his testimony.

The judge said he was satisfied Singh likely received the cocaine from another driver at the travel centre, as the Crown argued, but it was immaterial when he got the drugs. They were in his possession when he entered Canada and he knew they were in the trailer, Pratt said.

Singh had pleaded not guilty to both charges. The case pertains to the seizure of 40 kg of cocaine, valued at between $3.6 million and $4.8 million, from two boxes found in his truck on the Canadian side of the Blue Water Bridge on April 26, 2024.